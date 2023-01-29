For the second time this season, the North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats battled on the basketball court. And, for the second time this season, the Pantherettes walked away with a victory. This time a 62–43 win.
The game started off close. Thanks in part to Paris senior Asia Johnson and North Lamar’s Cydnie Malone, who had seven and six points in the first quarter respectively. It was a sign of things to come for Paris High as Johnson led all scorers with 26 points.
“Asia is just a monster,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said after the game. “Ever since [Winnsboro last year], Asia’s been on a mission. Her confidence is up this year. Her and Keshanti Gordon are playing well together.”
Along with knocking down her jump shots, Johnson was able to get to the free throw line 14 times, knocking down 10 of them. Unfortunately for the Ladycats, they were only able to get 17 points from four other players in the game.
“Honestly, I feel like we did a good job defensively,” North Lamar coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “Because Asia was playing so great, we had to make some adjustments at halftime. When we did, we came out and executed them and that’s when we extended our lead.”
North Lamar enjoyed a five point advantage at the break at 26–21. By the end of the third quarter, it was a 10 point game. At the halfway mark of the third quarter, North Lamar’s lead was 35–29. The Pantherettes closed out the frame on a 7–3 run, extending the lead to 42–32. Roselyn Spencer, who only scored eight points in the first half for North Lamar, scored six in the third quarter alone.
“Roselyn had a slow start,” Tisdell explained. “I told her at halftime to attack the paint and she came in and did it. She scored and then after that could not stop her. She played amazing.”
Spencer finished the second half with 12 total points including six more in the fourth quarter. The fourth started with Hannah Kent knocking down a three pointer five seconds into the quarter. It was one of only five three pointers made by either team on the night.
The Ladycats answered with their only three pointer of the night. This coming off the hands of Keyli Holt. After that, Alee Andrews and Spencer scored six straight points for North Lamar to extend their lead to 16 at 51–35. Maddie Walters added five points and Heavenly Johnson added four in the fourth to seal the victory.
“We are missing Jazz Dangerfield, who is kind of our spark on defense and offense,” Moore said after the game. “We have a young group….this game brings a lot of nerves and we need to just settle down and play ball.”
Besides Johnson’s 26 points, Paris got six from Keshanti Gordon, four from both Sissy Williams and Jakiya Williams. Keyli Holt added three points.
North Lamar was led by Spencer’s 20 points. Cydnie Malone finished with 15. Heavenly Johnson had 13. Maddie Walters finished with seven. Hannah Kent pitched in five while Alee Andrews had two.
North Lamar moves to 7–0 in district play while Paris drops to 4–3. Both teams have three games left on the schedule.
