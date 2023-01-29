paris north lamar.jpg
JOE WATSON

For the second time this season, the North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats battled on the basketball court. And, for the second time this season, the Pantherettes walked away with a victory. This time a 62–43 win.

The game started off close. Thanks in part to Paris senior Asia Johnson and North Lamar’s Cydnie Malone, who had seven and six points in the first quarter respectively. It was a sign of things to come for Paris High as Johnson led all scorers with 26 points.

