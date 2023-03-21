The Pantherettes of North Lamar dropped a softball game in a visit to Texarkana on Friday.
The North Lamar squad fell 13-11 to the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks in a district opener.
“We came out hot, scoring five runs in the first and fourth innings, and then some miscues killed us,” said head coach Ashley Endsley, “It was a tough loss.”
But Endsley said her squad would practice harder and be back tougher when they next take the field.
In the Pleasant Grove game, Addison Cooper went 4-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs while Sydnee Bankston, Madelyn Reeves and Callie Crawford each collected two hits each.
The Paris High School Wildcats will host the Pantherettes tonight at 6 p.m. in a district game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.