For the second time in district, the North Lamar Pantherettes failed to register a hit against the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats.
North Lamar kept the game close early, however, before the Lady Cats pulled away for a 7-0 win.
For the first four innings the game remained scoreless. Sulphur Springs had some chance, though.
In the second inning the Lady Cats got a runner on base with a double. After a bunt moved her to third, the next batter flied to right field.
Pantherette Callie Crawford threw a perfect strike to home plate to get the double play and end the inning.
In the third inning, Sulphur Springs once again looked to be threatening. The Lady Cats put runners on second and third with two outs. North Lamar senior Hannah Kent got the next batter to strike out swinging to end the inning.
“One of our things is to make every routine play and throw in a great one,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game. “We threw in a couple great ones to end some innings for them.”
Meanwhile on the other side the Pantherettes struggled to make contact against the hard throwing Sulphur Springs pitcher.
Out of the 21 outs in the game for North Lamar, 17 of them were strikeouts.
The only three Pantherettes to reach base came via a walk and two hit-by-pitches. And none of the outs left the infield.
“We have to make adjustments at the plate and we didn’t make any adjustments,” Endsley continued. “We have to go back, to when we face a good pitcher, to still stay disciplined and remember what we’ve been taught.”
In the fifth inning, the Lady Cats put the first runner across the plate.
The inning started with a couple of singles.
Two outs later, another single scored the first run of the game.
The next batter reached on an error by the shortstop and two more runs crossed home plate.
In the sixth inning, they would add four more runs, all of those being scored with two outs.
Three singles, a hit-by-pitch and a double did all the damage.
The Pantherettes will play their final regular season home game Friday night against Liberty- Eylau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.