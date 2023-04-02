Closing out the first half of district at home, the North Lamar Pantherettes decided to do it in style. North Lamar pounded out 20 hits en route to a 11–1 win over Pittsburg.
Every batter got at least one hit in the game for North Lamar and only two players failed to record multiple hits. Callie Crawford led the way with four hits for the Pantherettes.
“One through nine, we can all get hits,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game. “That makes you dangerous offensively. When one is struggling someone behind can pick them up. We do a good job of that one through nine and picking each other up.”
The scoring started in the first inning for North Lamar. Emery Reeves led off the game with a single. She advanced to third on a single by Sydnee Bankston and would eventually score on an RBI hit from Hannah Kent.
Another run was added in the second when Crawford led off the inning with a single. She came around to score on a hit by Mara McEntyre. The Lady Pirates’ lone run came in the third inning. The leadoff batter reached on a drop third strike. She came around and scored on the first hit of the game for Pittsburg. Coincidentally, the third inning is the only one in which the Pantherettes did not score.
Leading 2–1 going to the fourth inning, North Lamar proceeded to score three run in each of the next three innings. Crawford led off the inning with another hit. Emery Reeves singled with two outs to advance Crawford to second. The next pitch to Madi Reeves was lined to center field easily scoring two runs. Reeves made it to third base off her hit and would score on the same play thanks to a throwing error by Pittsburg.
Kent led off the fifth inning with a single. Danika Heuberger doubled to centerfield, scoring Kent. Crawford advanced Heuberger to third with another hit. A Katherine Fendley double scored both Crawford and Heuberger.
In the sixth inning, with one out, the Pantherettes had six straight singles. Kent started it off. Addi Cooper, Heuberger, Crawford, Fendley and McEntyre all followed suit. North Lamar scored the three runs necessary to close out the game in six innings.
Kent got the start in the circle for North Lamar. She struck out seven batters, while giving up two hits and one run.
“Hannah did great. That’s the most velocity she’s thrown with this year,” Endsley said. “She was feeling good and hitting a lot of good spots. When you hit those spots it makes it easier on the defense.”
North Lamar finishes the first half of district with a 3–2 record. They will host Pleasant Grove on Tuesday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.