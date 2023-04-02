NL Shortshop Katherine Fendley throws out a runner at 1st base.jpg
JOE WATSON

Closing out the first half of district at home, the North Lamar Pantherettes decided to do it in style. North Lamar pounded out 20 hits en route to a 11–1 win over Pittsburg.

Every batter got at least one hit in the game for North Lamar and only two players failed to record multiple hits. Callie Crawford led the way with four hits for the Pantherettes.

