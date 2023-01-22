It wasn’t a pretty first half for the North Lamar Pantherettes, but in the end it was a win. North Lamar welcomed the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats to town and treated them to a 52–27 whipping.
North Lamar’s struggles in the first half was on the offensive side of the ball. In sixteen minutes of play, the Pantherettes only managed seven field goals during the first half. Their first basket didn’t come until two minutes into the game when Maddie Walters knocked down a three pointer.
It wasn’t until the 4:30 mark of the first quarter that the Pantherettes scored again. Roselyn Spencer and Cydnie Malone got into the action with a couple of baskets while Walters knocked down another three pointer.
In the second quarter the offensive struggles continued. Malone hit the only three baskets in the quarter while Hannah Kent and Walters both scored at the free throw line. At the break, North Lamar led the game 19–10.
“There was a lot emotion going into this game,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “At halftime I told them to take the emotions out of it and just play basketball. After that, they took a breath and came out and played like they can play and how they should play.”
The Pantherettes opened the second half on a 12–0 run. Kent got the scoring going with back-to-back three pointers to open the third. In all, Kent scored eight of the 14 points North Lamar scored in the quarter.
“We knew we had to shut down their two best players,” Kent said about halftime adjustments against Sulphur Springs. “We needed to help on defense and do what we do on offense to score.”
Their defense did just that, too. Lady Cats Senior Kinzie Willis was held to only one point in the second half after scoring six in the first half.
“Sulphur Springs has some phenoenal players that can absolutely drain the ball,” Tisdell said. “We went into this game knowing that and with a game plan that we weren’t going to let them get those shots. Even though we struggled offensively, we did a great job defensively of keeping the game under control.”
In the fourth quarter, North Lamar got more contributions from different sources. Heavenly Johnson came in off the bench and contributed eight points in the fourth. Spencer scored seven points in the quarter as North Lamar pulled away.
“It’s good to know we have that trust in each other,” Kent said when talking about the contributions from the bench. “To know we can get the job done no matter who comes in when there’s foul trouble.”
All-in-all, North Lamar had four players score in double figures. Spencer led the team with 11. Malone, Walters and Johnson each had 10 while Kent addded nine points. Alee Andrews scored two points for North Lamar.
North Lamar finishes the first half of district with a perfect 5–0 record. They will start the second half on the road Tuesday at Liberty-Eylau, who is currently in second place with a 4–1 record.
Chisum 60, Grand Saline 35
The Lady Mustangs beat the visiting Lady Indians on Friday in a district battle.
Emma Garner was Chisum’s top point getter with 15, but Brooklyn Atnip was only one behind with 14 points on the night. Atnip also landed eight rebounds with seven defensive grabs and one on offense. Atnip was also credited with seven steals in the winning effort.
The Lady Mustangs at 13-16, 3-4 will travel to Emory on Tuesday to meet the 14-11, 1-7 Lady Wildcats at Rains High School.
David Money contributed to this report.
