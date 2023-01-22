Cyndie Malone 3 at North Lamar.jpg
JOE WATSON

It wasn’t a pretty first half for the North Lamar Pantherettes, but in the end it was a win. North Lamar welcomed the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats to town and treated them to a 52–27 whipping.

North Lamar’s struggles in the first half was on the offensive side of the ball. In sixteen minutes of play, the Pantherettes only managed seven field goals during the first half. Their first basket didn’t come until two minutes into the game when Maddie Walters knocked down a three pointer.

