NL Maddie Walters.jpg
JOE WATSON

The North Lamar Pantherettes turned defense into offense Friday night and the results were a 56–33 win over Pleasant Grove. North Lamar’s defense held the visitors to just one point in the first quarter and only eight points in the second.

It wasn’t until halfway through the second quarter that Pleasant Grove made their first basket. Meanwhile, the defensive pressure allowed for easy transition baskets on the other end of the court.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.