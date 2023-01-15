The North Lamar Pantherettes turned defense into offense Friday night and the results were a 56–33 win over Pleasant Grove. North Lamar’s defense held the visitors to just one point in the first quarter and only eight points in the second.
It wasn’t until halfway through the second quarter that Pleasant Grove made their first basket. Meanwhile, the defensive pressure allowed for easy transition baskets on the other end of the court.
Maddie Walters was the beneficiary of some of those baskets. Walters scored 10 points in the first quarter. The scoring continued in the second, though.
This time it was Roselyn Spencer taking over. Spencer scored seven of her 22 points in the second quarter. By the half, North Lamar had jumped out to a 30–9 lead.
North Lamar struggled to hit their shots coming out of the break. As a matter of fact, nobody made a basket in the third quarter outside Spencer. She scored all eight points for North Lamar.
Things opened back up in the fourth, though. North Lamar’s defensive pressure once again led to easy baskets, scoring 17 in the process and securing their third district win to remain undefeated.
Walters led the team with 23 points. Spencer had 22. Hannah Kent finished with five. Cydnie Malone had four and Natalie Washington two.
The Pantherettes are now 20-6 on the season and 3-0 in district.
They will travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday to meet the 5-11, 0-3 Lady Pirates.
Paris Lady Cats 52, Sulphur Springs 39
The Lady Cats improved to 2-1 in district play in their win over Sulphur Springs on Friday.
The Lady Cats are now 10-13 on the season and will next face homestanding Pleasant Grove.
David Money contributed to this roundup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.