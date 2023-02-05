NL Basketball
Joe Watson

On Thursday night at Pleasant Grove, the North Lamar Pantherettes clinched the district title with a blowout win over the Lady Hawks. On Friday night, against Pittsburg, they weren’t satisfied. North Lamar moved one step closer to an undefeated district title with a 61–24 win over the visiting Lady Pirates.

In the first half, North Lamar struggled with hitting their shots. North Lamar, which finished with 61 points only managed 21 in the first half. Even though the shots weren’t falling, though, the defense was on point. North Lamar held Pittsburg to under 10 points in all four quarters.

