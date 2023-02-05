On Thursday night at Pleasant Grove, the North Lamar Pantherettes clinched the district title with a blowout win over the Lady Hawks. On Friday night, against Pittsburg, they weren’t satisfied. North Lamar moved one step closer to an undefeated district title with a 61–24 win over the visiting Lady Pirates.
In the first half, North Lamar struggled with hitting their shots. North Lamar, which finished with 61 points only managed 21 in the first half. Even though the shots weren’t falling, though, the defense was on point. North Lamar held Pittsburg to under 10 points in all four quarters.
“I felt like defense was solid all night long. We had a few breakdowns I was upset about,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “Other than that, we did what we were supposed to on defense. It didn’t matter where we subbed. Our defense was great.”
North Lamar’s Maddie Walters kept the Pantherettes’ offense going in the first half. Celebrating her birthday, Walters scored nine of North Lamar’s 21 first-half points.
“Because Pittsburg was in that zone defense, we were getting so many looks on the outside,” Tisdell continued. “We were rushing it and forcing shots on the outside instead of moving the ball and looking inside.”
The second half was a different story. North Lamar quickly turned an eight-point lead into a 21-point lead, thanks to ball movement and better shot selections. The Pantherettes opened the third quarter with quick points from Roselyn Spencer and Walters. Cydnie Malone also added a bucket for North Lamar. Freshman Alexa Lane got a steal and a layup and then closed out the scoring in the quarter with a three-point play as she was fouled on a made basket.
“This is two games back-to-back she’s come off the bench and played phenomenal for us,” Tisdell said after the game about Lane. “She had a big game [at Pleasant Grove]. She was the player of the game with 18 points. And she came off the bench and was big time for us tonight.”
The fourth quarter was much the same for North Lamar. Solid defense led to easy transition baskets on the other end of the court. The Pantherettes’ best scoring quarter came in the final eight minutes when they put up 23 points. With it being senior night, coach Tisdell pulled all four seniors off the court with two minutes to play in the game. Giving the crowd another chance to honor them with an ovation.
“Our seniors are huge. They’re going to be a huge loss next year. Not just basketball-wise but because they’re such huge leaders. They really set the tone,” Tisdell said about the four seniors, Cydnie Malone, Connie Jackson, Hannah Kent and Maddie Walters. “I wanted them to come off and get an applause with it being their last home game.”
Walters led the team with 20 points. Malone chipped in 14. Spencer had 12. Lane finished the game with nine points. Heavenly Johnson had four and Alee Andrews had two.
North Lamar will close out the regular season on the road at Sulphur Springs Tuesday night.
