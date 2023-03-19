North Lamar ISD logo

It was not the game North Lamar wanted on Friday night, but its the game they got. With both Liberty Eylau and North Lamar 1–0 in district play, both teams looked to get the early advantage at POS Long Field. At the end of the night, it was the visiting Leopards walking away with a 13-4 win.

The Leopards managed to score in all but one inning off Panther pitching, taking advantage of seven walk and four hit batters.

