It was not the game North Lamar wanted on Friday night, but its the game they got. With both Liberty Eylau and North Lamar 1–0 in district play, both teams looked to get the early advantage at POS Long Field. At the end of the night, it was the visiting Leopards walking away with a 13-4 win.
The Leopards managed to score in all but one inning off Panther pitching, taking advantage of seven walk and four hit batters.
“We gave them free bases. We hit too many guys,” head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “They pieced it together inning-by-inning and at the end of the game, it was kind of out of reach for us.”
The Leopards struck first with an RBI triple in the first inning. The Panthers quickly responded in the bottom of the inning, though. With two outs, Matthew Sandlin reached on an error by the Leopard’s third baseman. Cason Blease got one of his three RBIs when he doubled to center field to drive in Sandlin.
North Lamar wouldn’t score again until the third inning. Trailing 4–1, Corbin Blease reached on an error by the right fielder.
Once again, Cason Blease came through with another double, sending another run across the plate.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Liberty Eylau extended their lead with two more runs in the fifth. Once again, North Lamar responded in the bottom of the inning. The Panthers were able to load the bases thanks to a pair of walks to Jaxon Spangler and Sandlin as well as a fielding error. Cason Blease’s third RBI came on a sacrifice fly to center field. The Panthers were unable to score anyone else in the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, North Lamar was able to scratch out one more run. Trailing by ten runs, Spangler opened the inning by reaching on an error. Another error allowed Cason Blease to reach in the inning. Gage Reeves hit a single to center field to score Spangler before a line drive to the second baseman ended the inning.
“Give them credit for what they did, but we played poorly,” Steed said. “We’ve got a good team and we played bad tonight. We’ve had some ups and downs, but we’ve been consistently good. I think coming into the next game we’ll play well.”
That game will be on the road as North Lamar travels to Texarkana on Tuesday to play Pleasant Grove. Their next home game will be on March 28 when they host Paris High.
