North Lamar ISD logo

The North Lamar Panthers came into Friday’s game as winners of two in a row. North Lamar entered the third round of district with the chance to sweep the Pittsburg Pirates in district. Pittsburg had different ideas though.

After one bad inning, North Lamar walked off the field having lost 6–2 to the Pirates. Both teams had seven hits in the game. The Pirates were able to take advantage of some miscues, however.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.