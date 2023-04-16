The North Lamar Panthers came into Friday’s game as winners of two in a row. North Lamar entered the third round of district with the chance to sweep the Pittsburg Pirates in district. Pittsburg had different ideas though.
After one bad inning, North Lamar walked off the field having lost 6–2 to the Pirates. Both teams had seven hits in the game. The Pirates were able to take advantage of some miscues, however.
Pittsburg took the early lead in the first inning. A two-out single, a walk and another single made the game 1–0. North Lamar answered in the bottom of the inning. Three straight one-out singles by Corbin Blease, Matthew Sandlin and Cason Blease put a run across the plate for the Panthers.
The game remained that way until the fourth inning. The lead batter for Pittsburg reached on an error. The next batter walked. The next batter reached on an infield single to load the bases. After another strikeout, Pittsburg would score the go-ahead run on a hit-by-pitch. A passed ball on the next batter plated another runner while a single to centerfield scored two more.
“We played poorly. We pitched poorly. We didn’t do a good job on the mound,” head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “When you don’t throw well and that was our struggle. When you don’t consistently throw strikes and give up too many free bases … when you do that you dig yourself into a hole.”
North Lamar pitching struck out 10 batters but they also walked four and had the one hit batter.
North Lamar’s second and final run came in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Brasseux tripled to right field and then scored on a Gage Reeves single. That was all they managed to get across the plate, though. They had a few more chances. Jaxon Spangler doubled to left field in the fifth inning but was stranded at second base.
“He’s absolutely crushing the baseball right now,” Steed said about Brasseux. “It’s a big lift for us and its great to have him back.”
With the loss, North Lamar sits in third place with a 6–5 record in district. The Panthers will try to bounce back Tuesday when they host Liberty-Eylau at 7 p.m.
