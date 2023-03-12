North Lamar’s Panthers won two of their first three games Thursday and Friday in the Frisco Tournament of Champions that featured a bevy of high school baseball from across North Texas in Frisco.
On Thursday, Panther Jaxson Spangler threw six innings giving up only one hit in the win over Frisco Liberty, 9-0.
The Panthers had a field day in the top of the seventh inning scoring seven runs, then scored two more runs in the blanking of the Liberty squad.
In the early game Friday, the Panthers ran into a scoring machine.
The Centennial High School Titans were giants at the plate driving in 13 runs off of eight hits in beating the Panthers, 13-3.
The Panthers jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first, but the Titan bats came alive in the bottom of the second inning and the runs kept coming through the fifth innings.
The Titans produced 13 runs in those four innings while holding the Panthers scoreless.
The Panthers returned to the winning column in the second game Friday downing Frisco Emerson, 10-5.
Emerson jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. But the lead was short lived as the Panther bats took over in the top of the second and got 10 runs out of 10 hits over the rest of the game.
Emerson scored another two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Panthers who led 7 to 5 after four innings.
The Panthers added three more runs in the top of seventh to seal the win.
Spangler also shined in this game. He got two hits in three at bats, scoring two runs and driving in another run. He also drew a walk in one of his at bats.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
