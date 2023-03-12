North Lamar ISD logo

North Lamar’s Panthers won two of their first three games Thursday and Friday in the Frisco Tournament of Champions that featured a bevy of high school baseball from across North Texas in Frisco.

On Thursday, Panther Jaxson Spangler threw six innings giving up only one hit in the win over Frisco Liberty, 9-0.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

