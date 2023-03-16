North Lamar ISD logo

In a game that took just under an hour and twenty minutes, the North Lamar Panthers opened district play with a 6-0 win over Pittsburg. In front of the home crowd, senior Cole Fendley dominated the Pirate offense on the mound.

“The number one thing we want to do is throw our breaking ball for strikes, and he threw his breaking ball for strikes,” head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “He did the things we want to see in our pitchers. That’s get the thing over the white. Throw breakers for strikes. He was phenomenal.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.