North Lamar Football

North Lamar’s Rhett Bestul stiff arms a Bonham defender during the Panthers’ game Friday night against the Purple Warriors on Homecoming night. 

 JOE WATSON/ For The Paris News

Right now, the good times just keep rolling on for the North Lamar Panthers.

Senior quarterback Blake Hildreth couldn’t be stopped Friday night as the Panther quarterback accounted for five total touchdowns as the Panthers scored their most points in a game since 2017 with a 49-14 victory over the Bonham Purple Warriors , moving the Panthers to 3-0 on the year.

