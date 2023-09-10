Right now, the good times just keep rolling on for the North Lamar Panthers.
Senior quarterback Blake Hildreth couldn’t be stopped Friday night as the Panther quarterback accounted for five total touchdowns as the Panthers scored their most points in a game since 2017 with a 49-14 victory over the Bonham Purple Warriors , moving the Panthers to 3-0 on the year.
Following last week’s last-second road win, coach Brenton Whitaker’s messaging to his team in the leadup to Friday’s game was clear. “We have proven we can play with grit and win games when it matters. What we haven’t done is dominate a game. This is our week to do it.”
North Lamar made big plays on the offensive side of the ball and scored in each quarter of the game.
Midway through the second quarter, Hildreth’s 48-yard touchdown run put the Panther’s up 21-0. The Warriors pulled within one score early in the third quarter, but North Lamar would finish the game with 28 unanswered points behind touchdowns by Conner Brasseux and Dakota Benedict.
The Panther defense made it difficult on the Bonham offense throughout the matchup. Key tackles by Corey Fouse forced the Warriors into difficult down and distance situations, as the North Lamar defensive line continued to overpower at the line of scrimmage from start to finish.
As the Bonham offense assembled a drive late in the third quarter, a key interception by the Panther defense would set up a five-yard touchdown rush up the middle to put North Lamar up 28-14.
Behind big first down rushes by senior Rhett Bestul, the North Lamar offense would later tack on three more scores to put the game out of reach.
North Lamar will travel to face the undefeated Commerce Tigers next Friday with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
