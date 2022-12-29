On Wednesday afternoon, Paris High School hosted the first day of their annual Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Sixteen different teams from Texas and Arkansas gathered for a three-day event to see who can walk away as Tournament Champion.
The North Lamar Panthers found themselves in Pool B for the tournament with Hot Springs, Arkansas, Cleburne and Kilgore.
In the first game of the tournament, the Panthers faced off against Kilgore. North Lamar got off to a slow start against the Bulldogs before coming back to win 40–37.
Kilgore scored the first seven points of the game.
It wasn’t until Case Fendley scored three minutes into the game that North Lamar got their first points. After the first quarter, North Lamar trailed 15–8 with Fendley scoring seven of the eight points for North Lamar.
For the next two quarters the Panthers and Bulldogs battled back-and-forth with each other. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that things changed.
Fueled by their defense and their three point shooting, the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 14–7 in the final frame to win the game.
North Lamar knocked down six triples in the game, including two in the fourth quarter.
Fendley had four of their three-pointers on the way to a team high 18 points. Aiden Petkus finished with 10 points. Jace Johnson had four. Parker Pynes finished with five. BJ Jackson had two and Andon Rangel one.
“Case has been huge for us all year putting the ball in the hole,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said after the game. “I thought we were big down the stretch with the free throws.”
North Lamar knocked down four big free throws to help secure the win against Kilgore.
In the second game of the day, North Lamar had the same issue with a slow start. This time it was against Cleburne.
The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 11–1 lead and a 15–3 lead after the first quarter.
The only basket scored by the Panthers in the opening quarter came with 1:50 left in the quarter when Isaiah Acevedo knocked down a basket.
In the second quarter, the lead got to 17 before North Lamar scored again and at the half it was an 18 point game.
“We’re starting games slow in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole,” Allen said after the second game.
After the break, North Lamar outscored the Yellowjackets by six but wasn’t enough as they fell 58–46.
The Panthers showed some life and the potential for a comeback.
Trailing by 20 at the start of the fourth quarter, North Lamar scored the first 10 points of the quarter.
After a Cleburne timeout, though, the Yellowjackets closed the game on a 7–3 run to close it out.
In the second game Fendley finished with 11 points.
Acevedo had 10. Joe Lane finished with eight points. Austin Sims had seven. Andon Rangel and Jace Johnson each had four points. Lane Nelson finished with two.
North Lamar closes out pool play Thursday against Hot Springs before starting bracket play later in the day.
