Behind the scoreboard still displaying a frustrating result, the Paris 12U All-Star team huddled together one final time.
Coach Chadley Easton reminded his team there are bigger things than the 9-0 loss to Mount Pleasant on Monday afternoon. Attitude and energy after a rough first inning is the only thing Easton said disappointed him.
“It’s a life lesson,” Easton said. “Baseball is a sport, there’s a lot of life lessons to be learned out of it. It’s been fun, I hope these kids learned something, I hope they enjoyed their time and take this forward with them in whatever they choose to do next.’
Mount Pleasant beat Paris twice in the “O”Zone North Regional Tournament, the first game by a score of 7-3, to end Paris’ season. Easton emphasized how proud he was of each player for the season they had and how much fun he had coaching them.
Easton said the biggest accomplishment of the season was figuring out how to mesh a team of players who all hadn’t played together before and get the most out of it.
“Everybody improved from day one,” Easton said. “I think everybody got better as we worked in practice and in these warmup tournaments so just really proud of them for working hard these last four to five weeks and improving.”
Hutchens is the sports writer for The Paris News.
