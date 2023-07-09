If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Paris 7U third baseman Knox Parson throws across the diamond in a Thursday practice with teammates looking on. Paris is preparing for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Center, Texas which starts July 19.
Lightning flashed on the horizon and raindrops multiplied, but last week at practice, a group of seven-year-olds remained undeterred. They were going to keep fielding ground balls and pop flys until the droplets couldn’t be ignored any longer.
Yells and howls of laughter reverberated when the Paris 7U All-Stars retreated to the cover of their dugout as rain poured down. Nobody was upset about getting wet, they were just happy to be playing baseball.
Cade Petty coaches the team and said the kids’ heart is what impresses him the most. All of the players are seven, except one who just turned eight.
“They don’t want to lose,” Petty said. “To have that kind of attitude, not giving up, they are out here working hard, we practice three or four times a week and they love every minute of it. So it’s pretty crazy how young they are and the kind of mentality they have. I remember when I was that young I didn’t have that kind of mentality.”
The mindset separates Paris from almost every other 7U baseball team around. Fresh off winning a State Championship against Longview, Paris is preparing for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Center, Texas. Last year, the team made the World Series at the tee-ball level, and has its sights set on avenging that season’s early world series exit.
Petty said last year’s world series experience will benefit the team this time around.
“They know the level of teams we’re about to play so they know they have to bring it and I know they play better when we play better competition,” Petty said.
Knox Petty plays outfield for Paris and was on the world series team a year ago. Full of life and never lacking the words to express his enthusiasm, he said the thing he is most looking forward to is winning the upcoming world series.
“We basically won every state championship, regionals, we’ve basically won all that stuff,” Knox Petty said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was five years old.”
What makes Knox Petty so confident his team will win the world series? All the time they have spent practicing.
Paris shortstop Knox Parson said he is also excited for the world series. One of his favorite parts is eating and hanging out with all his teammates.
At the world series, Paris will compete against 11 teams representing states like Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana. The festivities start July 19 with a ceremony, and a champion will be crowned July 23.
“I expect us to be in the thick of it,” Petty said. “I’m hoping we’ll bring it home. Our 7U team last year won the 7U world series so I’m hoping that we can keep it in house and not lose it forthem.”
