Lightning flashed on the horizon and raindrops multiplied, but last week at practice, a group of seven-year-olds remained undeterred. They were going to keep fielding ground balls and pop flys until the droplets couldn’t be ignored any longer.

Yells and howls of laughter reverberated when the Paris 7U All-Stars retreated to the cover of their dugout as rain poured down. Nobody was upset about getting wet, they were just happy to be playing baseball.

CMYKKnoxPettySwing

Paris outfielder Knox Petty taking batting practice Wednesday evening at Woodall Field.
Knox Parson throw

Paris 7U third baseman Knox Parson throws across the diamond in a Thursday practice with teammates looking on. Paris is preparing for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Center, Texas which starts July 19.
CMYKTeamThrow

The Paris 7U baseball team works to get the ball in the infield
Tre Wooten throws

Paris 7U Shortstop Tre Wooten throws across the practice diamond Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.