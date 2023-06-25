Leaning against their dugout in a rare splotch of shade, all 11 players on the Paris Optimists 8U youth baseball team listened to a postgame message. ‘Today was good,’ coach Bronson Brown voiced to his team, ‘don’t let up.’
Repeating success could be the theme of the season for Paris. Last year, the team traveled to Louisiana and won the 7U Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, reigning supreme against teams from 11 states. And with almost everyone from the championship team back, Paris’ goal is to repeat.
The road to another World Series began Saturday morning in Dixie Youth Baseball Regional action with an 11-0 win against Corsicana. In its first playoff game of the season, Paris run-ruled Corsicana, winning in four innings.
“We started off playing good defense like we needed to, then we came out, hit the ball, put a little pressure on them and pressure changed things,” Brown said. “They didn’t play their best game against us. They’re a good team, but we were able to keep the pressure on and keep tacking runs to the board.”
If Paris is crowned Regional Tournament Champions on Monday, it will advance to the State Tournament in Longview on July 7-8. The winner of the state tournament gets invited to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Many things go into making Paris one of the top youth baseball teams in the country. Most of the players have played together since they were six years old, creating strong trust between teammates. Brown even coached some kids when they were five.
“I think there’s always been a lot of good baseball kids in Paris,” Brown said. “We put them together and have been able to keep them together is part of it. I’ve coached some of these kids since they were five, which I wouldn’t even call that baseball. I was more babysitting them then. But we’ve had a couple of these kids for a long time and they’re ate up with it.”
Brown said strong investment from parents, coaches and the community of Paris also helps breed success.
“It takes everybody to be as good as you need to be to compete at that level,” Brown said.
To compete with the nation’s best, Paris can’t take a break from operating at top-caliber. The journey to another World Series title is long and arduous, but the allure being the city’s first 8U World Series champion a worthy prize.
“There’s not been any Paris teams to ever win the 8U World Weries, so we’re hoping we can play like we can the rest of this tournament, do what we do in (the state tournament) and then have that opportunity to shoot our shot at the World Series in Hattiesburg,” Brown said. “But we still got a lot of games between now and then, so we’re not counting our eggs before they’re hatched.”
