Paris improved its district record to 7-1 Tuesday when the Wildcats outscored the North Lamar Panther, 3-1, in a match at North Lamar High School stadium.
“In our game against North Lamar we controlled the first half quite a bit. We got lots of opportunities to score on goal, it took us about 20 minutes to get our first goal in the back of the net,” Paris coach Justin Frazier said. “Freshman Yovanni Cruz took off on a ball and had a foul called for him. Garrett Lowry set the ball quickly before North Lamar got all of their defense back. He lifted the ball through the air and Pepe Rangel put a head on it and flicked past the sliding goalie.
“The second goal came about 15 minutes later when we had a corner kick and Andres Melguizo took a shot from the top of the box, a diving keeper deflected it down and Caleb Allen was there to put in the follow up,” Frazier said.
At the half, the score was 2-0 Paris.
“I told the guys just to not get complacent with our lead,” Frazier said, noing that the Panthers were going to be tougher in the second half.
“They played the second half alot better and gave our back line and goalie a lot more of a challenge,” he said. “About 20 minutes into the half Lowry played a long ball over the top to Rangel again, Rangel ran it down and flicked it over the keeper.”
North Lamar scored its goal at the 3:53 mark in the seond half.
“The scoring play happened on a corner kick for us. Shea Wrenn crossed the ball into the box and senior Adan Quezada got his head on it to direct on frame but, it hit the crossbar and bounced out and freshman Colt Fendley scored on a header off the rebound,” said North Lamar head coach Justin Stout.
“The boys played hard until the very end of the game! I am proud of the fight that the team has in them. Senior captain Tyler Weemes and sophomore captain Luis Morales are playing lights out right now,” Stout said. “Those two guys are prime examples of leaving everything you got on the field!”
“I feel like we played extremely well in the first half, we just have to be able to finish our shots that we should be finishing,” Frazier said. “Second half we got a little too complacent with the lead we had and that’s not going to work well once we get to the playoffs. We have to be hungry enough to put two halves together and play the way we should.”
He said Stout made adjustments at half time and those changes worked in the Panther’s favor.
“Paris is a good team and is very well coached by coach Fraizer. We are still building this program up and I have faith that these kids I got here are beginning to realize how good we really can be,” Stout said.
“I feel like we are moving in the right direction to make a deep playoff run if we continue to build on the way we are playing,” Frazier said. “We have a hugh district matchup on Friday against Sulphur Springs.”
The vasity game starts at 7:15 at the Paris High School stadium with the jayvee game starting at 5:30 p.m.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
