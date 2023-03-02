No 1 north lamar and Paris copy.jpg

North Lamar’s Shea Wrenn, No. 10, controls the ball with Paris players Paul Torres , left, and Garrett Lowry, both in white, close in during Tuesday night’s soccer match between the two high schools at North Lamar Stadium.

 David Money

Paris improved its district record to 7-1 Tuesday when the Wildcats outscored the North Lamar Panther, 3-1, in a match at North Lamar High School stadium.

“In our game against North Lamar we controlled the first half quite a bit. We got lots of opportunities to score on goal, it took us about 20 minutes to get our first goal in the back of the net,” Paris coach Justin Frazier said. “Freshman Yovanni Cruz took off on a ball and had a foul called for him. Garrett Lowry set the ball quickly before North Lamar got all of their defense back. He lifted the ball through the air and Pepe Rangel put a head on it and flicked past the sliding goalie.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.