The Paris Wildcats had their opportunities Friday night against Liberty-Eylau but were unable to capitalize at the right time. And, because of this, the Leopards walked away with a 6–1 win.
The Wildcats left five runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, defensively Paris forced the visitors into leaving 10 runners on base. Twice they left the bases loaded.
“Our big deal so far is we’ve had a lot of trouble scoring with runners in scoring position,” head coach JW Stanley said after the game. “We’ve left numerous runners on. We’ve out hit most teams we’ve played. We just haven’t hit at the right time.”
In the first inning, the Leopards loaded the bases on the first three pitches of the game. The leadoff hitter reached on an infield single on the first pitch he saw. The second batter bunted his first pitch for a single and the third batter was hit by the next pitch. Even through the adversity, the Wildcats got out of the inning with only giving up one run. That came via a walk. Kolton Keeling was able to get a pop up to shallow right, a strike out and a grounder to third base.
The lone Paris run came in the second inning. Trailing 3–0 Carter Benson led off the inning with a walk. Jagger Moore got a single to move Benson over. He would then score thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Brody Hollerman. A strikeout ended the Wildcats threat.
The only other real threat for the Wildcats came in the fifth inning. Now trailing 5–1, Paris got a single from Moore and Hollerman to open the inning. Boots Harper was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. JC Garcia looped a ball towards shallow left field. What would have been an RBI single in most games was taken away by a phenomenal catch from the shortstop running away from the infield. A strikeout and a fly out to left ended the threat for Paris.
“We killed ourselves,” Stanley said. “Out of their six runs, I think four of them were unearned.”
The Wildcats walked seven batters, hit four batters and committed three errors in the game. Kolton Keeling pitched five innings for the Wildcats. Keller Limbaugh pitched the final two innings for Paris. Offensively the Wildcats got three hits from Moore, two from Hollerman and one each from Garcia and Benson.
“We have improved every game,” Stanley said. “Our pitching is coming along pretty well. We’ve gotten into a habit of playing from behind instead of starting out on top so we have to battle back. As a whole, this entire group has gotten better.”
Paris will play on the road for the next two games. They will travel across town to play North Lamar on Tuesday and then to Texarkana to play Pleasant Grove on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.