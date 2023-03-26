paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats had their opportunities Friday night against Liberty-Eylau but were unable to capitalize at the right time. And, because of this, the Leopards walked away with a 6–1 win.

The Wildcats left five runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, defensively Paris forced the visitors into leaving 10 runners on base. Twice they left the bases loaded.

