The Paris Wildcats fell to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats 3-1 in a low-scoring defensive district battle.
After defeating the Pittsburg Pirates on Saturday for their first district win of the season, the Wildcats looked to keep their momentum going as they traveled to Sulphur Springs for a crucial district game.
Junior Stephen Langley got the start for the Wildcats and threw a great game to keep them within striking distance, giving up three runs in six innings of work off of four hits, one walk, and two strikeouts, including a three pitch inning in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Unfortunately, despite out-hitting their opponent 6 to 4, Paris was only able to bring one run across off of an RBI single by Carter Benson in the second inning, and the three runs allowed were enough to give Sulphur Springs the win.
Paris was led at the plate by Jack Brazeal, who went 2-3 with two singles and a run, and Preston Harper, who went 1-1 with a single and two walks.
The Wildcats will be back on the road Friday as they travel to Liberty-Eylau to take on the Leopards, and will host the North Lamar Panthers the following Tuesday for the second Crosstown Showdown of the season.
