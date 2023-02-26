The Wildcats got a big district win over rival Pittsburg in Paris on Friday.
In the first half of the game, the Wildcats controlled the ball, getting opportunity after opportunity to score.
About two minutes in, Paris received a corner kick and Paul Torres placed the ball into the box and Joset Gonzalez came in with a header to the back of the net.
“As the half moved on we kept moving the ball and giving ourselves chances to score, but just couldn’t quite get on the finishing end of it,” said head coach Justin Frazier.
Half way through the half Noah Allen dribbled down the sideline and passed it to Augie Mott who took the shot.
“The Pittsburg goalie blocked it and it came straight to Yovanni Cruz who was able to finish the play and put us up by two,” Frazier said.
After the goal, the half finished out with the same momentum.
In the second half of the game Pittsburg came out stronger and was trying to flip the momentum.
“We knew that they would be trying at some point to try getting back in the game,” Frazier said.
But the Wildcat defensive line, consisting of Joset and Yeshua Gonzalez, Diego Avitua and Santiago Torres, worked hard to prevent scoring.
“They didn’t give Pittsburg any easy chances at shots,” Frazier said. “Diego Dorantes did a great job in the goal as well. I feel like we are turning a corner and starting to fire on all cylinders. Our back line and keeper have been keeping us in games all year long and d
on’t usually get the recognition like the rest but they all work so well together.”
The Wildcats, who are 11-7 on the seaons and 6-1 in district, are scheduled to play Tuesday at North Lamar for the second half of the crosstown rivalry.
