The Paris Lady Cats came into Thursday’s game like most teams in the area. Due to school cancelations, they weren’t able to practice basketball and had to move Tuesday’s game with Sulphur Springs. Unfortunately for Paris, they couldn’t get the win as they lost 49–42.

The game started off like you’d expect from a team missing one of their best players and who hadn’t practiced in a while. Halfway through the quarter, Paris found themselves down 12–3. Up until this point, all five baskets made were behind the three-point arc. Keyli Holt had the only one for Paris during this spurt, while Sulphur Springs knocked down four.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.