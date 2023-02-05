The Paris Lady Cats came into Thursday’s game like most teams in the area. Due to school cancelations, they weren’t able to practice basketball and had to move Tuesday’s game with Sulphur Springs. Unfortunately for Paris, they couldn’t get the win as they lost 49–42.
The game started off like you’d expect from a team missing one of their best players and who hadn’t practiced in a while. Halfway through the quarter, Paris found themselves down 12–3. Up until this point, all five baskets made were behind the three-point arc. Keyli Holt had the only one for Paris during this spurt, while Sulphur Springs knocked down four.
“We had a slow start that first quarter,” head coach Hiyadeja Moore said after the game. “They came out and hit some threes. We dug ourselves another whole again-which has been the story this season.”
Paris finally got their shots to start falling. Holt hit a jump shot and then Keshanti Gordon added two quick shots, one of them being a three-pointer. Sissy Williams tied the game at 12 with a two-point shot. However, Sulphur Springs closed out the quarter on an 8–0 run in the final two minutes.
Paris trailed by 10 points early in the second quarter but kicked in the defense. The Lady Cats outscored Sulphur Springs 13–6 and cut the lead down to one at the break. Gordon scored seven of the 13 points in the frame.
The Lady Cats looked to take control of the game in the third quarter. Paris started the quarter hot, scoring 11 of the first 14 points. Enjoying a 36–29 lead at the 4:10 mark of the third, the team looked ready to cruise to a win.
Sulphur Springs, who had been pressing all night long, started to see fruits of that in the third and fourth quarters. Steals from the press started turning into easy transition baskets on the other end.
“With Jazz Dangerfield still out, that gives us another ball handler we’re still short on,” Moore continued. “We have a lot of girls playing out of position and once we catch we kind of panicked.”
From midway through the third quarter, Sulphur Springs outscored Paris 20–6, holding the Lady Cats to only five points in the fourth quarter.
Gordon led the team with 17 points. Asia Johnson added 10. Holt finished the game with nine and Williams had six.
