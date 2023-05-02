The Paris Wildcats defeated the North Lamar Panthers 10-7 in a heated crosstown showdown for the final district game of the season.
After winning two of their last three games, the Paris Wildcats took on the North Lamar Panthers in the final game of the regular season, with a chance at a playoff berth on the line.
The Wildcats came into the contest one game behind Pittsburg for the final spot in the playoffs, so all eyes were on Paris as they looked to punch their ticket into the postseason for the first time in five years.
Kolton Keeling got the start for Paris, throwing two shutout innings to open up the game.
The Wildcats also got off to a hot start offensively, as designated hitter Brody Holleman singled with two outs to score Preston Harper and Jagger Moore from second and third and put Paris up 2-0 in the first.
They then extended their lead in the third inning, as first basemen Braylen Srader had an RBI single to go up 3-0.
North Lamar got on the board in the bottom of the third, as they scored one to make the score 3-1, but Paris responded in the fourth,.Moore, Holleman and Blake Walker all recorded RBI hits to make the score 6-1.
Just as it looked like Paris was going to pull away with the game however, the Wildcats seemed to hit a roadblock, as hits and errors allowed North Lamar to put up six runs in the fourth inning to go up 7-6.
The Wildcats did not fold though, as Preston Harper stepped up and smoked a two out triple into the gap to score two and put Paris back up 8-7.
Harper would deliver again in the seventh, as he recorded his fifth hit of the night with a double to the wall to score one, and would later score himself on an error to bring the score to 10-7.
It was at this point that Junior Steven Langley who came in in the fourth inning, slammed the door in the bottom of the seventh to end the game 10-7 and give the Wildcats the much needed crosstown showdown victory.
Harper led the Wildcats at the plate, going 5-5 with a triple, a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Other offensive leaders for the Wildcats include Keeling, who went 2-4 with three runs and a walk, Walker, who went 2-2 with a run, an RBI, and a walk, and Holleman, who went 2-4 with three RBIs.
With the win over North Lamar on Saturday and Pittsburg’s loss to Sulphur Springs on Monday, the Paris Wildcats clinched a spot in the UIL playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Wildcats will take on the No. 1 seeded Lindale Eagles in the bi-district round, with the first game at home Thursday with the second game Friday in Lindale. The third game, if necessary is set for Lindale, also on Friday.
