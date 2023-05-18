The Paris Junior College Dragon fell to Blinn College 11-3 on Wednesday in the opening round of the junior college Super Regional in Carthage, Texas, according to the Blinn Collge website.
The Dragons got their runs in the sixth inning. PJC is in a must win game today in the best of three series that begins at 1 p.m. in Carthage.
