ATHENS, Texas — Jaylen Wysinger scored 20 points and Ronald Holmes and Morris Williams added 18 points each as Paris Junior College ended a five-game losing streak with a 74-62 victory Saturday over Trinity Valley Community College.
Leading 54-52 lead with seven minutes to play, Coach Bill Foy's Dragons broke the game open in the next three minutes with a trio of three-pointers by Williams (pictured) and an easy layup when Holmes spotted him wide open under the basket.
In the middle of all that, Wysinger nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds left on the shot clock, then Caleb Jones grabbed a loose ball at midcourt and dashed downcourt for an easy score.
With 2:01 left in the game, Paris led 70-58 and it was all over but the shouting.
Micah Clark led Trinity Valley with a game-high 22 points, and Makhi Dorsey added 20.
Trinity Valley had the lead over the first eight minutes. Holmes gave Paris its first lead at 19-17 on a fast-break basket.
The Cardinals regained the lead at 20-19, but a drive by Wysinger and two free throws each by Holmes and Williams gave Paris a 26-20 lead with 7:50 to play in the first half. The Dragons led 38-32 at the half.
With the victory, the Dragons improved to 9-13 overall and 5-6 in Region XIV play. Trinity Valley, which had won four of its last five games, fell to 5-17 overall and 5-7 in conference.
The Cardinals had to forfeit all eight of their November and December victories, for reasons I was unable to determine. The only games they didn't have to forfeit were the ive games they lost anyway.
In January, TVCC is 5-3, all in conference.
The Dragons and Lady Dragons will play back-to-back on Wednesday at the Hunt Center on campus. The women will host Jacksonville College at 5 p.m., followed by the PJC men vs. Navarro at 7 p.m.
The women's game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Wednesday.
PJC Dragons (9-13, 5-6) -- Ronald Holmes 7 4-4 18, Jaylen Wysinger 8 1-1 20, Trae Johnson 1 0-1 2, Caleb Jones 4 0-1 9, Morris Williams 6 3-4 18, Ahmad Artis 0 0-0 0, Esteban Roacho 1 3-4 5, Trey Swayzer 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 28 11-14 74. THREE-POINTERS: 7 (Wysinger 3, Williams 3, Jones 1). FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: None.
TVCC Cardinals (5-17, 5-7) -- Micah Clark 7 6-8 22, Makhi Dorsey 8 3-3 20, MJ Leslie 2 0-0 6, Zaakir Sawyer 1 2-2 4, Tylor Johnson 0 0-0 0, Najee Jones 0 0-0 0, Aliou Cisse 0 0-0 0, Devyn Franklin 0 0-0 0, Quevian Adger 4 2-3 10. TOTALS: 22 13-16 62. THREE-POINTERS: 5 (Clark 2, Leslie 2, Dorsey 1). FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: None.
