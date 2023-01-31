jaylen wysinger.jpeg

ATHENS, Texas — Jaylen Wysinger scored 20 points and Ronald Holmes and Morris Williams added 18 points each as Paris Junior College ended a five-game losing streak with a 74-62 victory Saturday over Trinity Valley Community College.

Leading 54-52 lead with seven minutes to play, Coach Bill Foy's Dragons broke the game open in the next three minutes with a trio of three-pointers by Williams (pictured) and an easy layup when Holmes spotted him wide open under the basket.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.