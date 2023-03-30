The Paris High School Wildcats soccer season ended Tuesday night, but coach Justin Frazier said his team put together a winning season the members can be proud of.
The Wildcats lost to the Jacksonville Fightin’ Indians in an Area round playoff game 3-0 in Grand Saline
“Jacksonville was a very solid team, but our defense, Joset Gonzalez, Diego Avitua and Yeshua Gonzalez, and our goalkeeper Diego Dorantes kept us close for the majority of the game,” Frazier said.
The Jacksonville squad got a foul about 35 yards out and took the free kick. The ball was shot hard, but Dorantes blocked it. Then a Jacksonville player put it in the back of the net, Frazier said.
That was the only score in the first half of the game.
“As the second half got started it looked like we might have gotten a little more amped up and tried a few things, but it didn’t work out for us,” Frazier said. “About five minutes into the second half they got a corner and had a guy sneak out the backside and hit the one touch shot to put them up 2-0.”
The Wildcats still had some fight in them.
“We tried fighting back and kept going up and down the field, but couldn't sustain any momentum on the offensive side of things,” Frazier said.
Then just past the midpoint of the second half, Jacksonville got another free kick that got blocked and headed away from the goal.
Jacksonville took the ball and shot it to the goal where Dorantes blocked it into the crossbar, but as it came down it rolled past the line.
“That's how the game, season came to an end,” Frazier said.
“I feel like we played a team that could easily win the state championship,” he said. “They are a well-rounded team that does things that no other team I have seen do.”
The Wildcats ended with a record of 17-8 on the year and 11-1 in district, which made them the district champs for the 10th consecutive year.
“We had a rough beginning of the year and made some adjustments along the way, but I feel like the guys got better as the year played on,” Frazier said. “We have guys that are committed at playing at a high level who want to get better than they were the day before. They battled all kinds of adversity throughout the season including major injuries, doubters and just life in general, but overcame those obstacles which helped them grow into better young men as well.”
Frazier, like any coach, would have rather seen the season continue and praised his team members on their attitudes.
“We are a family day-in-and-day-out. You have your fights with your brothers but in the end no matter what they would fight for each other any day of the week,” he said. “I can't express my gratitude enough for those senior guys that we had this year as they gave everything they could possibly give to our program. Each and everyone of them played a big role for us and did something that impacted this team. I believe they will make a huge impact in the world in the future.”
Frazier was also thankful to the supporters his team had in Lamar County.
“I have had emails, parents of younger children, organizations, businesses all reach out to me to tell me how their kids look up to ours, or donate food or write letters letting us know that they are here backing us,” he said. “It has been great and when some of the guys have heard what the younger generation has said it makes them light up and gives even more motivation. We are going to have a little time off, but we are going to use this loss as fuel and get back to the daily grind so we can hopefully make it farther next year.”
