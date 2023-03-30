PHS Boys Soccer - Playoffs #2.jpg

The Paris High School Wildcats soccer season ended Tuesday night, but coach Justin Frazier said his team put together a winning season the members can be proud of.

The Wildcats lost to the Jacksonville Fightin’ Indians in an Area round playoff game 3-0 in Grand Saline

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.