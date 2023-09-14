There’s no better time to go on a winning streak than before district play.
The Paris Lady Cats kicked things into another gear Tuesday night against Community.
PHS volleyball won its sixth straight game with a straight set victory over the Lady Braves by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-22.
With the win, the Lady Cats improved to 17-8 overall and are now three wins away from the first 20-win season for the program since 2021.
Annie Gibbons led the offense for the Lady Cats with 10 kills on the night.
Elizabeth Harper registered a double-double with a team-high 17 assists in the game along with a team-high 15 digs in the contest. She also had six kills and two blocks.
Makya High led the Lady Cats defense as she totaled a team-high 10 blocks to go with five digs.
Lynna Martin finished with 14 assists to go with six digs, while Kiera Martin had 13 digs with three blocks. Makenzie Besteman also finished with 13 digs.
Mackenzie Martin finished with 12 digs with two kills in the match.
Paris will wrap up non-district play Friday with a match on the road against Hughes Springs.
Evan Grice is the Assistant Managing Editor at The Paris News.
