It appears the Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team is peaking at just the right time.
After beginning the season losing four of their first eight contests, the Lady Wildcats have been slowly building momentum.
Friday night the steady climb up continued for Paris as the Lady Wildcats swept past the Prairiland Lady Patriots at Paris High School by scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-21.
The victory was the third in a row for the Lady Wildcats, and their sixth win in the last seven contests overall, moving them to 10-5 on the season.
Prairiland meanwhile has struggled as of late as the Lady Patriots dropped to 6-14 overall and have lost four straight contests.
Annie Gibbons and Makya High each finished the contest with eight kills apiece, with Gibbons adding five digs and High totaling four digs respectively.
Anaiyah Peavler finished with six kills, while Kiera Martin totaled five kills with 10 digs.
Elizabeth Harper compiled a team-high 20 assists with five digs in the match against Prairiland for the Lady Wildcats.
Lynna Martin finished with 12 assists for Paris to go along with three digs.
For the Lady Patriots, Ryleigh Sims finished with eight kills and nine digs, while teammate Addi Bettis compiled five kills with 13 digs.
Reese White finished with 12 assists which led the Lady Patriots, with Ryleigh White adding 10 assists with five digs and two kills.
Paris is back in action Tuesday night taking on Chisum on the road, while the Lady Patriots will be at Texarkana Texas High.
