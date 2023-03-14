The Wildcats had a successful weekend at the THSPA Regional Powerlifting Meet in Arp, as three lifters earned medals and two qualified for the State Meet in Abilene including Patrick Roland who broke a regional bench press record.
The Paris powerlifting team showed up to the event looking to show what they’ve got at the end of a hard-fought season, and their dedication paid off as three lifters placed in the top three of their respective weight classes.
The star of the show for Paris was senior Patrick Roland, who placed first in the 198 lb. class with a 1555 lb. total, 600 squat, 390 bench, 565 deadlift, also qualifying for state.
In addition to his state qualification, Roland earned the award for Best Deadlift on the Heavy Platform — highest pound-per-pound deadlift out of the heavy weight classes — and he broke the regional bench press record for his weight class with his lift of 390 pounds, The previous record was 385 pounds.
Junior Taydrick Dawson placed third in the 220 lb. weight class, just one spot shy of going to state, with a total of 1405 lb., 600 squat, 320 bench, 485 deadlift.
Senior Kadyn McDonald tied for second in the 165 lb class with a total of 1275 lb., 485 squat, 300 bench, 490 deadlift), qualifying to compete at state.
McDonald and Roland will travel to Abilene on March 23.to compete in the state meet.
