The Wildcats had a successful weekend at the THSPA Regional Powerlifting Meet in Arp, as three lifters earned medals and two qualified for the State Meet in Abilene including Patrick Roland who broke a regional bench press record.

The Paris powerlifting team showed up to the event looking to show what they’ve got at the end of a hard-fought season, and their dedication paid off as three lifters placed in the top three of their respective weight classes.

