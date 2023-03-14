The Paris Wildcats wrapped up nondistrict play with a 15-1 loss to White Oak on Saturday.
After a competitive outing at the Elysian Fields baseball tournament, the Paris WIldcats looked to finish strong against a talented White Oak team before setting their eyes on Pleasant Grove for the first district game of the season. Junior Pedro Mata got the start from the Wildcats, who pitched a solid six innings, keeping the score close at 4-1 in White Oak’s favor going into the final frame. However, the long weekend began to take its toll on the pitching staff, as the Wildcats allowed 11 runs in the seventh inning to make the final score 15-1, a bitter ending to an impressive tournament showing from the WIldcats. Mata finished with a line of six innings, six hits, seven earned runs, three walks, and one strikeout, and the Wildcats were led on the offensive side by Junior Jack Brazeal, who went 1-4 with a double.
