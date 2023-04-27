The Paris Wildcats fell to the Liberty-Eylau Leopards 9-8 in a district contest Tuesday.
After two crucial victories over Pittsburg and Sulphur Springs, the Paris Wildcats looked to continue their winning streak as they traveled to Liberty Eylau to take on the Leopards on their senior night.
The Wildcats got off to a hot start offensively, putting up six runs in the second inning to take the lead 6-3, thanks to RBI hits by Blake Walker, Brody Holleman, Kolton Keeling and Preston Harper.
Keller Limbaugh got the start for Paris, and managed to hold off LE’s high-powered offense and keep the lead until the fifth inning, when some hits and close calls on the bases allowed the Leopards to score four runs to take the lead at 9-6.
The Wildcats didn’t give up though, as JC Garcia caught a runner stealing to keep the deficit at three runs going into the top of the seventh, and with two on and down to their final out, pinch hitter Dom Fulbright smoked an RBI triple down the left field line to cut the deficit to one.
However, the comeback was cut just short as the Leopards stranded Fulbright on third to escape with a 9-8 victory.
Despite the loss, the Wildcats remain in playoff contention as they travel across town to take on North Lamar on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.