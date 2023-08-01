Caleb Ballard podium photo.jpg

Paris native Caleb Ballard won the 2023 traditional longbow class IBO World Championship last weekend in West Virginia. He also won the event in 2013. Ballard prefers a traditional bow rather than more modern compound bows.

 Submitted Photo

Caleb Ballard grew up on the archery range, now he hopes archery is his ticket to destinations around the world.

Ballard, a Paris native, won the 2023 traditional longbow class IBO World Championship last weekend in Pipestem, West Virginia. It is Ballard’s second time bringing home an adorned belt buckle, as he won the event in 2013.

IMG_4467 (1).jpg

Archery is a family affair for the Ballards. Caleb’s wife, Samantha, shoots longbow and is also attempting to qualify to represent the United States next year. Their son, Weston, is being pushed around the range in a stroller just like his dad was.
IMG_7134 (1).jpg

