Paris native Caleb Ballard won the 2023 traditional longbow class IBO World Championship last weekend in West Virginia. He also won the event in 2013. Ballard prefers a traditional bow rather than more modern compound bows.
Archery is a family affair for the Ballards. Caleb’s wife, Samantha, shoots longbow and is also attempting to qualify to represent the United States next year. Their son, Weston, is being pushed around the range in a stroller just like his dad was.
Caleb Ballard grew up on the archery range, now he hopes archery is his ticket to destinations around the world.
Ballard, a Paris native, won the 2023 traditional longbow class IBO World Championship last weekend in Pipestem, West Virginia. It is Ballard’s second time bringing home an adorned belt buckle, as he won the event in 2013.
Archery is a family affair for the Ballards. Caleb’s grandfather, nana and father introduced him to the sport. Caleb’s dad, Kirk, pushed him around the Archers for Christ shooting range in Paris in a stroller as a baby.
At 18, Caleb outgrew his compound bow similar to the ones the rest of his family used. He discovered one of his father’s spare traditional wooden recurve bows and fell in love with the simplistic nature of it. Caleb enjoys everything about a longbow.
“The way the bow looks even, the bow is made of wood, and I like the all-wood bows,” Caleb said. “It’s the challenge and the joy I get from shooting. It’s simpler, too. With the compound you’ve got sights, releases and a lot of different things whereas with the longbow it’s just a stick and string, basically.”
Caleb doesn’t spend an exorbitant amount of time on the range to keep his skills in world-class shape. He’ll go out to the 3D animal target range and focus on executing quality shots. The strategy paid off last week.
Last weekend, Ballard outshot top archers from around the country to win the title. Of course, Ballard entered the competition to win, but he had another reason for attending: He wants to know how he stacks up against the United States’ best.
Next year, the top three shooters from the traditional longbow division will be invited to the World Archery 3D championships to represent the United States in a competition against other countries. Last year, the event was held in Terni, Italy.
“I wanted to shoot at this IBO World Championship and try and win, of course, but I wanted to see how I was comparing to the guys who qualified for that team last year,” Ballard said.
Although not every top archer competed in his division, last weekend Ballard outshot some of the people expected to compete for the 2024 United States team. His confidence in his ability to make the national team for the first time is high, but Ballard knows he’ll have to earn the opportunity next year.
“I know I’ll have to be at the top of my game again to just even place in the top three to qualify for that team because those guys are really good,” Ballard said.
