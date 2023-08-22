In order to have a great season, you must get off on the right foot on opening day.
Saturday morning at the Clay Minton Invitational, both the Paris Lady Wildcats and the North Lamar Pantherettes did just that.
Both teams managed to finish in the top-10 of the standings as multiple runners posted solid times as they ran at Coleman Park in Sulphur Springs.
Paris finished the meet fourth overall as a team with 141 points with North Lamar registering a 10th place finish with a score of 259 points.
Olivia Gonzalez and Shamyia Holt led the Lady Wildcats as they finished in seventh and eighth places respectively with times of 12:24.29 and 12:30.51.
Lorena Alvarez posted a solid 12th place finish for Paris as she clocked in at 12:46.50.
Other finishers for the Lady Wildcats included Estrella Picon (14:23.97), Amy Martinez (14:39.37), Mia Perales (14:39.88), Amy Mendoza (14:52.12), Naomi Rios (16:50.77), Keyria Booker (16:52.70), Isabel Gibson (17:12.76), Camila Hinojosa (17:30.72), Isabel Ibarra (17:54.75), Adeliz Hinojosa (18:02.46), Hannah Newberry (18:03.40) and Brookelee Mills (18:42.69).
Emery Reaves was the top finisher for North Lamar as she claimed ninth overall with a time of 12:30.80.
Other finishers for the Pantherettes included Dalia Bernadino (13:42.70), Rylee Mahon (14:20.32), Lindsay Thorpe (14:40.42), Sara Dorantes (16:02.21, Madison Walls (17:48.50), Emmalee Michael (17:57.70), and Baylie Cole (19:35.64).
Paris will be back in action on Thursday Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Troy Segura Classic at Pittsburg High School. While North Lamar will run again on Saturday Aug. 26 at the Avery High School Invitational. Paris will then be off until Sept. 14 when the Lady Wildcats travel to Miller Grove.
