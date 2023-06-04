optismist scholarships.jpg

Paris Optimist Foundation scholarship winners are, left to right, Kadyn McDonald-Hildreth, Aidan Rhea, Korbyn Vaughn, Carter Benson, Gibson Dyess, Brody Hollemon, Ty Hostetler and Patrick Roland. Cason Blease was not available when the picture was taken.

 Submitted Photo

Paris Optimist Foundation recently presented scholarships to nine graduating seniors from local schools who participated in Optimist Youth Baseball programs.

“The Paris Optimist Foundation is very pleased to be able to award past Paris Optimist baseball players with these $1,000 scholarships to help them in their endeavor for higher education,” said Paris Optimist Foundation chairman Bill Sanders. “We thank the sponsors and attendees of our annual Baseball Bash & Auction that help us raise funds for our youth programs. We're proud to be able to give back to the community with these scholarships.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.