Paris Optimist Foundation recently presented scholarships to nine graduating seniors from local schools who participated in Optimist Youth Baseball programs.
“The Paris Optimist Foundation is very pleased to be able to award past Paris Optimist baseball players with these $1,000 scholarships to help them in their endeavor for higher education,” said Paris Optimist Foundation chairman Bill Sanders. “We thank the sponsors and attendees of our annual Baseball Bash & Auction that help us raise funds for our youth programs. We're proud to be able to give back to the community with these scholarships.”
The Ed Thomas Memorial Scholarship are:
Kadyn McDonald —Hildreth – He graduated from Paris High School and plans to get a degree in technological engineering this fall. His long—term plans include starting his own company specializing in product design/development and systems development.
Aidan Rhea – Rhea graduated from Chisum High School and plans to attend Paris Junior College in the fall and continue his education at Texas A&M—Commerce, majoring in engineering.
Korbyn Vaughn – He graduated from Paris High School and plans to attend the University of North Texas in the fall to pursue his degree in political science with a minor in business. He plans to continue his education at the University of Texas Law School.
Foundation scholarship winners are:
Carter Benson – Benson graduated from Paris High School and will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall where he will be majoring in civil engineering. He hopes to return to Paris and use his degree to improve and strengthen local infrastructure.
Cason Blease – Blease graduated from North Lamar High School and plans to attend University of Arkansas—Rich Mountain in the fall. He plans to become a physical therapist.
Gibson Dyess – Dyess graduated from North Lamar High School and will be attending Southern Arkansas University in the fall where he will be majoring in Biology/Pre—Health. He plans to become a physician’s assistant.
Brody Holleman – Holleman graduated from Paris High School and will be attending University of Arkansas in the fall where he will be majoring in computer science. He would like to work for a large tech company.
Ty Hostetler – He graduated from Prairiland High School and plans to attend Oklahoma State University where he will major in biology. He plans to become an emergency medicine physician.
Patrick Roland – Roland graduated from Paris High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study applied mathematics and business. He hopes to become an actuary and have his own business.
“The very best part of my job is seeing the positive impact our program and organization has on the youth of our community whether it's seeing the smiling faces of excited baseball players or, in this case, the joy in being able to help our past players with their expenses for college,” said Paris Optimist executive director Sabra Vaughan.
