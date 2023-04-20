The Paris Wildcats beat the Pittsburg Pirates 4-2 in a district contest Tuesday.
With the third round of district play being in full swing, the Paris Wildcats traveled to Pittsburg to take on the Pirates, in a game with playoff implications.
Steven Langley got the start for the Wildcats and threw a great game, going four and two thirds innings and giving up two runs on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
With Langley’s performance, the Wildcats found themselves in a 2-2 ballgame going into the top of the seventh, giving them a chance to take the lead and close the game down.
The Cats took advantage of this opportunity, putting two runs on the board and allowing sophomore Keller Limbaugh to close the game for the save.
Offensive leaders for the game include JC Garcia, who went three of four with a double, two runs and an RBI; Kolton Keeling, who went two for four with two RBIs; and Blake Walker, who went one for two with a run, an RBI and a walk.
With the win, the Wildcats remain in playoff contention as they host Sulphur Springs on Friday for Senior Night.
