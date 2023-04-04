Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.