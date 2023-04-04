The Paris WIldcats defeated the Pittsburg Pirates 6-4 in a district matchup Saturday.
After a rough 0-6 start to district play, the Paris Wildcats, under new head coach J.W. Stanley, looked to turn things around as they hosted the Pittsburg Pirates.
Sophomore Keller Limbaugh got the start for the Wildcats and took advantage of the opportunity, going six and a third innings and only allowing one run off of six hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts. His one run allowed during the game came in the first inning off of a pair of doubles, and he was lights out from then on.
On the offensive side, the Wildcats were finally able to string their hits together to bring runs across, scoring two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to go up 6-1 going into the final frame.
The Pirates did manage to make the final inning interesting, as they scored three runs to cut the deficit to two, but the Wildcats ended the game on a popup to second baseman Alex Zarza to earn the Wildcats their first district win of the season.
Senior Preston Harper led the Wildcats at the plate, going 3-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Other offensive leaders include senior Jagger Moore, who went 2-3 with 2 RBIs and a stolen base, and junior Kolton Keeling, who went 2-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
The Wildcats will travel to Sulphur Springs today for a game set for 7 p.m. and Friday to Liberty-Eylau for a 7 p.m. game.
