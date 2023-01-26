The Paris Ladycats dominated the Pittsburg Lady Pirates 65-39 on Tuesday in a one-sided district matchup.
After starting district play with a 3-2 record, the fighting Lady Cats looked to finish the first round of district with a home win against the Lady Pirates, and they showed up to play, jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back, winning the game by a steep 26 point margin.
The Lady Cats were led by Senior Asia Johnson, who was dominant in the paint, recording 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocks, and fellow Senior Keshanti Gordon had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, six steals, and three blocks in the rout.
Other top scorers for Paris include Jakiya Williams with 11 and Keyli Holt with eight.
With this win, the Lady Cats improved to 12-14 on the year and 4-2 in district, now tied for second place with Liberty-Eylau.
“This was an overall great team win! Every girl played and scored. We are hoping to have our ‘defensive specialist’ Jazz Dangerfield back on Friday or early next week,” said coach Hiyadeja R. Moore, after the game.
Paris will travel across town Friday to take on the North Lamar Lady Pantherettes to open the second round of district play, and will be back home the following Tuesday against the Sulphur Springs Ladycats.
The Lady Mustangs lost Tuesday to the Rains Lady Wildcats.
Emma Garner shined during the loss with stellar play around the court.
She finished with 19 points, nine rebounds along with a block and a steal. Brooklyn Atnip had 14 points.
David Money contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.