lady cats perkins

Paris sophomore Lady Cat Kaylon Perkins, (No. 34). battles with a Pittsburg player Tuesday night in Paris High School’s win over the Lady Pirates in Paris.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

The Paris Ladycats dominated the Pittsburg Lady Pirates 65-39 on Tuesday in a one-sided district matchup.

After starting district play with a 3-2 record, the fighting Lady Cats looked to finish the first round of district with a home win against the Lady Pirates, and they showed up to play, jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back, winning the game by a steep 26 point margin.

