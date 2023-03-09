paris isd logo

Both the Wildcat and Ladycat golf teams placed in the top 10 at the Celina Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday against schools from all over the area with two players, one boy and one girl, earning individual medal honors.

As the 2023 golf season quickly approaches its end, the Paris golf teams traveled to Celina to compete in the Celina Invitational, a tournament that features a number of powerhouse teams, including 5A Argyle, 6A Marcus and a number of other competitive Texas programs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.