Both the Wildcat and Ladycat golf teams placed in the top 10 at the Celina Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday against schools from all over the area with two players, one boy and one girl, earning individual medal honors.
As the 2023 golf season quickly approaches its end, the Paris golf teams traveled to Celina to compete in the Celina Invitational, a tournament that features a number of powerhouse teams, including 5A Argyle, 6A Marcus and a number of other competitive Texas programs.
This stacked roster did not seem to intimidate Paris however, as both the guys and girls team placed in the top 10 on the day and had two PHS golfers, Tyler Day and Erika Holt, earned individual medals.
The boys team of Tyler Day, Erickson Mathieu, Conner Avery, Caden Crowell and Braylen Srader placed eighth overall out of 15 teams with a team total of 354 strokes through 18 holes.
Sophomore Day, a sophomore, placed second overall with a score of 74 strokes.
On the girl side, the team of Erika Holt, Angelina Ibarra, Madeline Green, Abby Perry and Ainsley Mathieu placed second overall out of six teams with a total score of 411 strokes through 18 holes.
Junior Holt placed third overall with a score of 90 strokes.
Both teams will be back in action Monday at the Pleasant Grove Invitational.
The District Golf Tournament will be on March 30 and April 3 in Mount Pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.