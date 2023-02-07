The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panters held each other scoreless in the first half of their soccer match Friday, but the Wildcats heated things up in the second half.
Paris players kicked in four goals to claim victory.
Wildcats Isaac Wear, Andres Melguizo, Pepe Rangel and Jeremiah Banda each scored a goal in the match. They got help from Noah Allen who had two assists with Wear and Melguizo each credited with one assist.
Coach Justin Frazier said the scoring didn’t start until 12 minutes into the second half.
“We ended the game with 26 shots on goal and possessed the ball for 60% of the game,” he said in an email. “I feel like we started out slow on the shooting end of the field but were working the ball extremely well, but after we made some adjustments during halftime from things we saw in the first half, we played a great second half.”
Frazier said the win lifted the players’ spirit as the team is now 2-0 in district with an 8-6 season record.
“The guys finally started to put it together and see some of the things I have been trying to stress and point out all season long,” he said. “It also is helping build our confidence as we continue into district.”
The team will face district rival tonight in Sulphur Springs.
The Paris Wildcats are now 14-8 on the season with a 4-2 district record.
Friday they whipped Pleasant Grove 62-56 and tonight they will take on home-standing Liberty-Eylau.
On Friday, the Mustangs beat Pittsburg 49-42 and tonight will tak on the district leading Sulphur Springs Wildcats who are undefeated thus far in district play at 7-0.
North Lamar is 8-20 on the year and 2-5 in district.
The district-leading Patriots overwhelmed the Mustangs Friday, 47-27.
The Mustangs, who are now 6-18 on the season and 0-9 in district, will entertain the 5-23, 2-7 Lone Oak Buffaloes tonight.
The playoff-bound Cooper squad blasted Cumby last week 75-39.
The Cooper team, which is now 24-10, 11-0, will have a chance to for a clean run through district tonight when they host the squad from Alba-Golden who are 8-3 in district.
Lady Mustangs-Lady Patriots
Chisum whipped Prairiland 52-38 and the Lady Mustangs are at 14-18 on the season and 4-6 in district, while the Lady Patriots dropped to 1-25 on the season and 0-11 in district.
Chisum’s senior night is tonight and it is also the season district finale as the Lady Mustangs take on Lone Oak.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
