Both the Wildcat and Ladycat track teams took second place at the district track meet last week in Texarkana, and had multiple qualifiers to the area meet.
“There were alot of good things that came out of that district track meet. We as a staff were extremely happy with how many student-athletes we have advancing to the area track meet and having the opportunity to bring back hardware to Paris,” girls head coach Kevin Adkins said .
In addition to qualifying for area, the girls track team saw two school records get broken. The Varsity Girls 4x100m Relay Team clocked a 47.28, breaking a 40-year-old school record previously held by Jackie Jones, LeSheen Nelson, Shelia Sims and Carla Mason with a time of 47.35 in 1983, and Olivia Gonzalez clocked 5:42.64 breaking an 25-year-old 1600m school record previously held by Bronwyn Ryan with the time of 5:53.45.
The following Wildcat and Ladycat athletes will be representing Paris at the area meet:
100m - Baleigh Cashion - 2nd Place
100m - Kashyra Gunn - 3rd Place
100m - Shari King - 4th Place
200m - Jasmine Franklin - 1st Place
400m - Shamyia Holt - 3rd Place
1600m - Olivia Gonzalez - 1st Place
1600m - Lorena Alvarez - 4th Place
3200m - Lorena Alvarez - 3rd Place
100m - Maddison Rancher -4th Place
4x100m Relay - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Jasmine Franklin - 1st Place
4x200m Relay - Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shari King, Jasmine Franklin - 1st Place
Long Jump - Jasmine Franklin - 2nd Place
Long Jump - Kashyra Gunn -4th Place
Shot Put - Tymia Browner - 4th Place
Discus-Marissa Holt - 2nd Place
Discus-Kaylon Perkins - 3rd Place
High Jump-Asia Johnson - 3rd Place
100m - KeShawn Roberts - 2nd Place
400m - Keilond Wright - 3rd Place
800m - Pablo Melguizo Zapata - 2nd Place
1600m - Pablo Melguizo Zapata - 4th Place
3200m - Pablo Melguizo Zapata - 3rd Place
4x100m Relay - KeShawn Roberts, Malik Johnson, Aldren Gill, Keivarius Cooper - 3rd Place
4x200m Relay - KeShawn Roberts, Malik Johnson, Jakel Davis, Keivarius Cooper - 3rd Place
Long Jump - Dycurian Douglas - 3rd Place
Triple Jump - Dycurian Douglas - 3rd Place
Triple Jump - Malik Johnson - 4th Place
Shot Put - Patrick Roland - 3rd Place
Pole Vault - Tomas Farr - 1st Place
Pole Vault - Braydon Beck - 2nd Place
The area meet will be held on April 20 at Wildcat Stadium.
