Paris track 2.jpg

Both the Wildcat and Ladycat track teams took second place at the district track meet last week in Texarkana, and had multiple qualifiers to the area meet.

“There were alot of good things that came out of that district track meet. We as a staff were extremely happy with how many student-athletes we have advancing to the area track meet and having the opportunity to bring back hardware to Paris,” girls head coach Kevin Adkins said .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.