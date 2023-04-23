paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats beat the Sulphur Springs Wildcats 6-2 in a crucial district matchup on Friday.

After their much needed win over Pittsburg on Tuesday, the Paris Wildcats looked to keep that momentum going as they hosted Sulphur Springs on Senior Night, where they honored eight seniors — Preston Harper, Braylen Srader, Brody Holleman, Alex Zarza, Carter Benson, Jagger Moore, Tait Moody and Erickson Mathieu. The two teams came into the game with even records, with the loser being eliminated from playoff contention.

