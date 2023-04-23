The Paris Wildcats beat the Sulphur Springs Wildcats 6-2 in a crucial district matchup on Friday.
After their much needed win over Pittsburg on Tuesday, the Paris Wildcats looked to keep that momentum going as they hosted Sulphur Springs on Senior Night, where they honored eight seniors — Preston Harper, Braylen Srader, Brody Holleman, Alex Zarza, Carter Benson, Jagger Moore, Tait Moody and Erickson Mathieu. The two teams came into the game with even records, with the loser being eliminated from playoff contention.
The Wildcats got off to a hot start, going up 1-0 in the first inning off of an RBI single by center fielder Moore. Sulphur Springs put up two in the top of the second to go up 2-1, but the Wildcats regained the lead in the fourth inning off of a two RBI single by Holleman and never looked back.
Kolton Keeling was on the mound for the Wildcats and he brought the heat, not allowing another run after the second inning.
After adding three insurance runs in the sixth inning, the Wildcats went into the top of the seventh with a four run lead. This allowed sophomore Keller Limbaugh to come in and shut the game down with a strikeout to give the Wildcats the victory, eliminating Sulphur Springs from playoff contention and keeping their own postseason hopes alive.
Keeling finished with a final line of 6.2 innings pitched, allowing two runs on five hits with five walks and seven strikeouts, while Limbaugh picked up the final out after Keeling reached the maximum pitch count. Keeling also led the Wildcats offensively, going 1-2 with a double, a run, and an RBI. Other offensive leaders include Holleman, who went 1-2 with a single, two RBIs and a walk, and Blake Walker, who went 1-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
The Wildcats will be on the road for the final two games of the season, as they will travel to Liberty-Eylau on Tuesday and then meet crosstown rival North Lamar on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.