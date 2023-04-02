The Paris Wildcats fell to the Pleasant Grove Hawks 7-1 in a district contest on Friday.
After a tough loss against crosstown rival North Lamar, the Paris Wildcats looked to start off the second round of district on a better note against the Hawks.
Kolton Keeling got the start for the Wildcats, and went six innings, giving up five runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
Unfortunally, those runs were enough to hold off the Wildcats in the Friday game as they were only able to bring one run across the plate.
The Hawks tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh to bring the score to 7-1, which is how the game finished.
Senior Braylen Srader had the one Wildcat RBI for the day as he singled in Preston Harper in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Wildcats will travel to Sulphur Springs on Tuesday and Liberty-Eylau on Friday to continue the second round of district.
Rivercrest 4 Linden-Kildare 5
The Tigers of Linden-Kildare did all of their scoring in the bottom of the second inning and that turned out to be enough to grab a home win Friday night.
Rivercrest tried to bounce back in the top of the third inning when the Rebels got on the board with three runs.
They started the rally back up in the sixth inning, but fell short by a run.
The Rebels will travel to McLeod High School on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game against the Longhorns.
The Cooper Dogettes got another 10-run rule win Friday against the Bland High School Lady Tigers.
Caylee Conley led off the bottom of the first with a single and later stole to second base, head coach Steve Trussell said.
In the same inning after one out, Gracie Phipps launched a two-run homerun to left center to make it 2-0.
Logan Kimbrell worked a one-out walk and moved to second on a groundout, then came home to score on a Conley double to make it 3-0, Trussell said.
Bland then took advantage of two errors to score an unearned run in the top of the third.
However, the Dogettes would added three runs in the bottom of the third.
Halle Toon led off with a single and then Phipps was hit by a pitch.
Chani Sonntag followed with a hard hit to third that scored Toon. Jolee Szafran grounded out to first and Phipps came around from second to score while Sonntag took third, she scored on a groundout by Jolynn McCoy.
Cooper added four in the fourth after two outs.
Conley singled and Toon reached on an error.
Phipps brought them both home with a triple. Sonntag singled to score Phipps and Szafran doubled to score Sonntag. Cooper got the run rule victory when Toon singled home Conley, who reached on a single and stole second.
Conley and Sonntag each had three hits and Phipps added four RBIs. Sonntag pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10.
The Dogettes will face Cumby in a 5 p.m. game in Cooper on Tuesday.
The Cooper squad will travel to Campbell on Friday to face the Campbell High School Indians in a game set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Correspondent Brody Holleman and staffer David Money contributed to this report.
