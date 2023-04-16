The Paris Wildcats fell to the Pleasant Grove Hawks 11-1 in a district matchup Friday.
As the final round of district play got underway, the Wildcats traveled to Texarkana to take on the No. 5 ranked Hawks.
Pedro Mata got the start for the Wildcats, and managed to keep the Wildcats within striking distance, despite allowing three runs in the first inning.
Mata finished with a final line of five runs allowed in five innings of work off of four hits with one walk and one strikeout.
The Wildcats began to show some fight in the top of the sixth inning, as Preston Harper drove in Jack Brazeal on an RBI double to make the score 5-1.
However, the Hawks shut the comeback down in the bottom of the sixth as they scored six runs to end the game 11-1.
Harper led the Wildcats offensively as he went 1-3 with a double and an RBI, along with Jack Brazeal who went 1-3 with a single and a run.
The Wildcats will travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday to take on the Pirates and will host the Sulphur Springs Wildcats on Friday.
