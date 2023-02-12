The Paris Wildcats beat the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday in a dominant district win on Senior Night.
Quickly approaching the end of another successful season, the Wildcats looked to honor graduating seniors Jagger Moore, Carlton Hicks and Keldrick Thomas with one last win on their home court before they wrap up district play and head to the UIL playoffs, and the boys showed up to play.
Senior backcourt duo Moore and Hicks, in their last time playing together in Wildcat Gym, combined for 22 points, six assists, nine assists, six steals and one block in just two and a half quarters of play before, in ironically fitting fashion, being ejected together from the game on a technicality after leaving the bench to help break up an altercation on the court, leaving the game in the hands of fellow senior Thomas and the rest of the Wildcat team.
The Wildcats steamrolled the Pirates 79-49 to move to 23-9 on the year before their final game of the regular season next Tuesday.
Sophomore Jamari Jackson led the team with 32 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and one assist, including an entire highlight reel of dunks, while Hicks finished with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal.
Other top scorers for the Wildcats include Moore with nine, Treshawn Savage with six, and Dominique Fulbright with six, in fact, every Wildcat on the roster recorded a bucket during the game.
The Wildcats will travel to North Lamar to wrap up the regular season Tuesday, and the UIL playoffs will kick-off with the Bi-district round Feb. 20-21.
(0) comments
