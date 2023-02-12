The Paris Wildcats beat the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday in a dominant district win on Senior Night.

Quickly approaching the end of another successful season, the Wildcats looked to honor graduating seniors Jagger Moore, Carlton Hicks and Keldrick Thomas with one last win on their home court before they wrap up district play and head to the UIL playoffs, and the boys showed up to play.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.