Paris Girls XC JV

Thursday at the Troy Segura Invitational in Pittsburg, the Paris Lady Cats JV cross country team placed second overall. Pictured from left to right, top row:  Keyria Booker, Isabel Ibarra, Hannah Newberry, Adeliz Hinojosa, Camilia Hinojosa and Naomi Rios. Bottom row: Isabel Gibson and Brookelee Mills. 

 Submitted Photo

Sometimes it’s hard to stand out in a crowd that totals 400 athletes. 

Last Thursday at the Troy Segura Invitational in Pittsburg, the Paris cross country teams managed to do just that.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.