Sometimes it’s hard to stand out in a crowd that totals 400 athletes.
Last Thursday at the Troy Segura Invitational in Pittsburg, the Paris cross country teams managed to do just that.
All the Wildcat and Lady Cat teams that participated finished in the top five, with the varsity boys claiming second, along with the junior varsity girls. The varsity girls finished third overall.
Pablo Melguizo set the pace for PHS running a personal record at 16:24.
For the Lady Cats varsity team, Shamiya Holt finished second with a 13:52, with Olivia Gonzalez fourth at 14:10, and Lorena Alvarez ninth at 14:27.
