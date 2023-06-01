Three athletic camps are being offered at Paris Junior College this summer, a boys basketball camp, a baseball uncommitted showcase camp, and a girls basketball camp.
Boys Basketball Camp is June 12-15
The Dragons All-American Boys Basketball Camp offers a week full of basketball and fun for boys in first through ninth grades.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 12-15 in the Hunt Center. Campers will receive a camp t-shirt and basketball as well as lunch daily; concessions are available.
Instructors will include PJC men’s basketball coaches and high school coaches. Campers will have skill development, stations and drills, fun contests and games, and daily awards.
Baseball showcase camp is June 13
PJC baseball will hold an uncommitted showcase camp on Tuesday, June 13 at Hub Hollis Field. Players will go through a pro-style workout and be evaluated by the PJC coaching staff.
There will be a recruiting seminar for parents and players as well. The camp is open to all 2023, 2024, 2025 and junior college eligible transfers. Cost is $50 or $75 (if working out at two or more positions) by cash or check.
To register send the following information to ccox@parisjc.edu: Name, Graduation Year, High School, Travel Team, Position(s) to work out at, email address and cell phone number.
Girls Basketball Camp is July 31-August 3
PJC is offering a girls basketball camp for those aged six to 16 later in the summer, July 31 - August 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hunt Center.
“We’ll follow the same daily structure of instruction, character and team building and competition games,” said PJC Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Christian. “There will be a daily skills emphasis such as ball handling, defense, shooting, and plyometrics.”
Campers will receive a free t-shirt, and are asked to bring their own lunch. They will need to wear athletic gear and shoes and bring water and their lunch. Camp cost is $150, with an early bird rate of $130 through July 15, as well as group or multiple child discounts. The registration form may be downloaded at https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/sports/w-bball-camp.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.