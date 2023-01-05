Morris Williams scored 23 points and Trey Swayzer 20 points Wednesday to lead Paris Junior College to a 109-75 victory over Victoria College.
Swayzer, a freshman from Houston, got the Dragons off to a quick start, making 10 of their first 19 points.
Jaylen Wysinger, a sophomore from Katy who played for Panola College last year, scored 12 points — including 10 in the first half with two three-pointers.
With the win, Paris improved to 8-8 for the season and 4-1 in conference play —good for a three-way tie for first along with Kilgore and Panola. Victoria dropped to 2-14 overall and 1-4 in league play.
The Dragons have two more games with South Division teams — at Lamar State-Port Arthur (6-9, 1-4) on Saturday and back home against Lee College (13-3, 5-0) in Paris next Wednesday.
After a closely contested battle for most of the first half, PJC pulled away for a 48-39 halftime lead. The Dragons overwhelmed Victoria 61-36 in the second half.
Williams had only two points for Paris in the first half, but was on fire the last 20 minutes, scoring 21 second-half points that included three 3’s. Swayzer scored 12 points in the first half and six more in the second half.
All 12 Dragons who were suited up scored.
Ronald Holmes had 11 points, all in the first half; former Paris High School star Trae Johnson had 9, Caleb Jones had eight, Jordan Emory seven, Maker Bar five, Alfred Worrell four, Ahmad Artis four, Esteban Roach four, and Christian Dews two
Victoria had only seven players. Kaelon Harkema and Markhi Strickland led with 18 points each. Christopher Williams and Michael Hawkins added 11 each.
Paris committed 29 fouls — almost twice as many as Coastal Bend’s 15. The Pirates made 27-of-33 from the line, compared to the Dragons’ 12-of-16.
Paris more than made up for it at the three-point line, knocking down seven for 21 points to three by Coastal Bend for nine points. Williams had three three-pointers and Wysinger two, with Jones and Emory hitting one each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.