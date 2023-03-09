2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

TYLER — Morris Williams scored on a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, giving Paris Junior College a 61-60 victory over Coastal Bend on Tuesday in the second game of the Region XIV men’s basketball tournament.

With the win, Paris advanced to today’s quarterfinals against Trinity Valley Community College, which had a first-round bye in the tournament — being played at Wagstaff Gym on the campus of Tyler Junior College.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.