TYLER — Morris Williams scored on a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, giving Paris Junior College a 61-60 victory over Coastal Bend on Tuesday in the second game of the Region XIV men’s basketball tournament.
With the win, Paris advanced to today’s quarterfinals against Trinity Valley Community College, which had a first-round bye in the tournament — being played at Wagstaff Gym on the campus of Tyler Junior College.
Both Paris and Coastal Bend had four players in double figures. Jaylen Wysinger led Paris with 13 points, with Esteban Roacho adding 11, and Trae Johnson and Trey Swayzer 10 each.
For Coastal Bend, Malik Nash and Peter Mckey scored 14 points apiece, with Ikechukwu Nwaobi adding 12 and Taevon Anderson 10.
Paris led 27-26 at the half, but back-to-back 3-pointers helped the Dragons break away for a 53-41 lead with 10 minutes to play.
Coastal Bend outscored Paris 18-5 over the next nine-and-a-half minutes to take a 59-58 lead with 51 seconds to play.
Williams’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer was the Dragons’ only field goal in the final seven minutes. Their only points until the game-winner came on 3-out-of-5 free throws.
Trailing 59-58 with under 30 seconds to play, Paris had to foul. The Coastal Bend player made his first free throw to expand the lead to 60-58, but missed the second one and Paris grabbed the rebound.
Paris worked for a shot, but Coastal Bend applied maximum man-to-man pressure, denying Paris an open shot.
Finally, with the seconds ticking away toward zero, a pass went to Williams, just outside the 3-point line. He fired away, catching nothing but net, and time expired on a 61-60 Paris lead.
