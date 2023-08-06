CMYKcamp

Campers at the Paris Junior College girls basketball camp pose on the fourth day of camp.

 Ben Hutchens/The Paris News

For Brittany Christian, one of the best parts of camp is seeing the bonds forged over four days of basketball and fun activities extend beyond the gym.

Christian, head coach of the Paris Junior College women’s basketball team, just wrapped up hosting a four-day basketball skills camp at PJC. Ten campers joined PJC women’s basketball players and coaches for a week of fun.

