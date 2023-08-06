For Brittany Christian, one of the best parts of camp is seeing the bonds forged over four days of basketball and fun activities extend beyond the gym.
Christian, head coach of the Paris Junior College women’s basketball team, just wrapped up hosting a four-day basketball skills camp at PJC. Ten campers joined PJC women’s basketball players and coaches for a week of fun.
“Even after smaller clinics in the spring we’d have campers who would see our players in Walmart and go ‘Mom, that’s Mya (Jones) from PJC,’” Christian said. “Just little stuff like that is really cool. They get to know our kids; they bond with our kids, and we get that recognition when we see them out in town.”
This week campers participated in a variety of activities, most, but not all, were basketball related. In the mornings, Christian led a routine focused on stretching, plyometrics, speed and agility. There were also fundamental stations teaching ball-handling, passing, shooting and defense.
In the afternoon, activities were planned for campers to apply the skills they learned. Shooting games, two-on-two tournaments and tournaments that pitted campers against coaches capped off the days. In addition to basketball, campers also got to tie dye their camp shirts and watch a movie in the PJC film room.
Camp is an opportunity for Christian to invest in the girls youth basketball scene in Paris, an area she feels needs more support.
“It’s really important,” Christian said. “One, for us to connect with the community, develop a fanbase here and just really get the community more involved in knowing what we have going on with our coaches and our players. And also, I’ve noticed there aren’t a whole lot of development opportunities for local kids but a whole lot of kids are interested in basketball. So, we like to bridge that gap some, give them a place where they can have fun, learn and I think it’s easier for young girls to grasp on to that stuff when they see themselves.”
