Fresh from winning the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV — North Regional Baseball Championship, Paris Junior College’s baseball team heads to Brenham to play Blinn College in a best of three series for the Region XIV Super Regional and a chance to go to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“I am extremely proud of this group of young men,” said PJC Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Clay Cox. “They went into an absolute gauntlet of a regional tournament and left no doubt. This time of year it comes down to who is playing their best baseball at the right time, and last weekend we were clicking on all cylinders.”

