Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.