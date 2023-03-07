Two national tournament bids will be on the line this week as Tyler Junior College hosts the Region XIV Basketball Tournament at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The tourney begins today and continues through Saturday.
From Tuesday through Friday, each day will feature two sessions with Session I games at 1 and 3 p.m. and Session II games at 6 and 8 p.m.
For the championship games on Saturday, the women’s title will be decided at 4 p.m. and the men’s title at 7 p.m.
The men’s tournament gets underway today with. No. 12 Paris (10-20, 6-13) playing No. 5 Coastal Bend (19-11, 12-7) at 3 p.m.
The women’s first-round is Wednesday with No. 7 Paris (10-18, 4-11) taking on No. 2 Trinity Valley (28-2, 15-1) at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices for each session will be $8 for adults, $5 for students (must present a student ID) and children under 12, and free for children under 5. A tournament pass costs $40.
The winner of the men’s tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament on March 20-25 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas,
The winner of the women’s tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament on March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.